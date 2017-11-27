Widescreen monitors are great because they make it easier for you to place things side–by–side. Not necessarily to multi–task (which doesn’t prove productive for many people), but to make comparisons and consulting a lot easier. The vertically–generous visual real–estate makes it easy to maneuver windows beside each other. So why does this make widescreen displays great?

I’m sure you know that it’s a lot easier comparing two things when their side-by-side rather than up-and-down. Whether you read from right to left or left to right. The need to compare things is important for many kinds of freelancers. Photographers need to see how their enhanced photos compare to the original. Writers need to consult a source as they write their articles. Web designers want to see how their code looks on a browser.

Being able to see everything at a glance doesn’t necessarily overwhelm a user with too much information. Especially if only relevant data is displayed. A widescreen monitor provides more space for you to do this.

The widescreen monitor is also an affordable alternative to the dual–screen setup, where two displays work together to show a really wide image to the user. While a widescreen monitor doesn’t provide that much space, it’s still a lot cheaper to buy one display than two.

And you don’t have to wait that long to get an affordable widescreen display; they’re slowly becoming the standard. Most new laptops feature one, and the latest LCD monitors are widescreen.

In short, if you work in front of a computer all day, can’t afford a two–monitor setup, and don’t have a widescreen monitor, I suggest you buy one as soon as possible. A widescreen monitor is a cheap way to show much more information side–by–side, making it easy to take in. This, more often than not, provides a freelancer or contract worker an easy way to keep all the data he needs within easy reach—right in front of his eyes—and makes work a bit easier.

The Difference Between Duty and Love

Man, I wish I found this quote back when we were having our theme day, which covered love. That’s because this quote:

Duty makes us do things well, but love makes us do them beautifully.

Would’ve been perfect!

Ah well, you can’t have everything. But we can always learn. As another installment of Monday Madness opens yet another work week, ask yourself: Are you doing things because you’re required to do them, or because you really love doing them? The quote is true; the end product will always be much more beautiful when brought about by love. And you’ll find that a labor of love is definitely a lot easier to accomplish.

Of course, this isn’t a call to disregard duty. We all have the duty to make a living to support ourselves and our dependents. And we have a duty to hold up our end of the deal. Can you imagine someone who mixes duty and passion? He would be unstoppable. Duty will help him organize every aspect of his life and career, while the love will provide the inspiration, dedication, and happiness for the job.

But if duty is the only driving force for our freelancing careers, perhaps it’s time to get off and try a new path.

Have a great work week dear readers!