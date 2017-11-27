Effective Communication Skills are supposedly techniques you can learn in order to improve your ability to have rewarding conversations in your professional life and in your personal life. But the most effective communication is not a skill or a set of rules that you learn and develop. Here is an explanation of what effective communication skills really are and why you already possess them. You just need to put them to good use! I often write essays for websites, but sometimes I have no inspiration. With the help of the unique essay writing service my essays become much better!
Effective Communication Skills Mumbo-Jumbo
If any more psychometric rules and techniques enter our lives I think all of our heads may explode. And the reason is simple. Life is not made up of machines (yet). Life is made up of people with feelings. You cannot expect to have a rewarding experience in communication while someone is speaking to you, if you are thinking about something else instead of giving your full attention to what the person is saying to you.
The key phrases above are: “speaking to you” and “saying to you”. It’s “to you” so what are you doing thinking about something else? Why are you thinking about what you are going to say next instead of listening to what they are saying “to you”?
The Best Effective Communication Skills Are Non-Verbal
Effective communication begins and ends with first arriving in your present environment and not being stuck in your head rehearsing answers to predetermined questions you think you will be asked in a job interview. The interviewer is real. They are just like you. They have feelings and emotions and desires and goals and problems in their life just like you do and not only “just like you do”, but probably very similar ones to yours. So right off the bat you have a lot in common.
Aren’t you the least bit interested in where they came from, where they went to school, whether or not they have a family, and how they came to be in the position they now hold? These aren’t questions you are going to deliberately ask the interviewer, but if you walk into a job interview as a real person who is interested in other people, it will communicate in a very powerful and non-verbal way.